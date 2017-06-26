Students of the Cinderella School of Dance gear up for their annual dance recital

The students of the Cinderella School of Dance will showcase all that they have learned this year during their 45th annual dance recital. The event kicks off Tuesday, June 27th at the Jim Cooper Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

