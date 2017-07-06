The Clean Tides project isn't your average beach clean up!
Everyone is welcome to attend the Clean Tides project this Sunday, July 9th. Everyone will meet at the Bluff's Landing pavilion a 8:30am for a quick safety meeting then head over to the shoreline of King Ranch to clean up trash in the area.
KIII 11:16 AM. CDT July 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Southside auto break-ins
-
Reward increased for person who buried dog alive
-
Parents fight for change after death at daycare
-
Family of drowning victim speaks
-
Hunt is on in Live Oak county for escaped federal convict
-
Synthetic marijuana bust
-
McHugh Impressed with 2nd Rehab Start
-
Island Report - Independence Day on the Island
-
Delay of the Big Band
-
Reality Winner's mom speaks
More Stories
-
Revitalize the King Ranch shoreline through the…Jul. 6, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
-
Suspect arrested after breaking into store through air ductsJul. 6, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Hospital: China's Nobel Peace laureate's ill health worsensJul. 6, 2017, 3:11 a.m.