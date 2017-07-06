The Clean Tides project isn't your average beach clean up!

Everyone is welcome to attend the Clean Tides project this Sunday, July 9th. Everyone will meet at the Bluff's Landing pavilion a 8:30am for a quick safety meeting then head over to the shoreline of King Ranch to clean up trash in the area.

KIII 11:16 AM. CDT July 06, 2017

