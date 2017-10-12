The Island Report

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Preps underway for Inaugural Texas Fright Night FestivalOct 12, 2017, 9:58 a.m.
-
After 5 years, family kidnapped by Taliban-linked…Oct 12, 2017, 7:36 a.m.
-
17th anniversary of the USS Cole bombing that killed…Oct 12, 2017, 9:07 a.m.