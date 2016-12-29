Tree Donation at the Aquarium
Put your old Christmas Trees to good use, our Heather Guajardo gives us the full report. Tree drop off will be at the buss turnaround from 8am-10am and 1pm- 3pm. One tree will get your whole party $5 off admission for adults and $3 off for kids. You can also purchase one item per family off the animals wish list to get $3 off admission for adults and $1 for kids. It runs through December 29th - 30th.
KIII 8:28 AM. CST December 29, 2016
More Stories
-
New regulations that could impact your finances in 2017Dec 28, 2016, 1:29 p.m.
-
Local teen decorates every page of a Bible as gift…Dec 29, 2016, 12:19 p.m.
-
Dive teams conduct search for Breanna Wood based on tipDec 29, 2016, 11:42 a.m.