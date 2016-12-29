Tree Donation at the Aquarium

Put your old Christmas Trees to good use, our Heather Guajardo gives us the full report. Tree drop off will be at the buss turnaround from 8am-10am and 1pm- 3pm. One tree will get your whole party $5 off admission for adults and $3 off for kids.  You can also purchase one item per family off the animals wish list to get $3 off admission for adults  and $1 for kids.  It runs through December 29th - 30th.  

KIII 8:28 AM. CST December 29, 2016

