Workout for only one hour to benefit a great cause
Pinnacle performance and fitness will offer one hour of workout for a minimum donation of $10 to help support to the Ronald McDonald house charities. Bring your friends as this will be a partner workout great for all fitness levels. it all takes place Sat. July 22nd from 8-9 AM,
Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:49 AM. CDT July 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Whataburger order tents
-
Teacher gets Vibrio and shares his Road to Recovery
-
Veteran opens fitness businesses
-
At least 9 family members killed in flash flood near Payson
-
Shooting near Airline
-
Accident near Banquete
-
Family reminds beach-goers about fire safety
-
Snorting Chocolate
-
Police investigate fatal shooting
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
More Stories
-
Making gains for the Ronald McDonald House CharitiesJul 17, 2017, 11:50 a.m.
-
Man accused of taking photos up nine-year-old's skirtJul 17, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
The Juice to be let loose? O.J. Simpson faces parole…Jul 17, 2017, 11:12 a.m.