Workout for only one hour to benefit a great cause

Pinnacle performance and fitness will offer one hour of workout for a minimum donation of $10 to help support to the Ronald McDonald house charities. Bring your friends as this will be a partner workout great for all fitness levels. it all takes place Sat. July 22nd from 8-9 AM,

Heather Guajardo, KIII 11:49 AM. CDT July 17, 2017

