Morning showers lead to flooding in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend woke up to rain Tuesday.

In Port Aransas, drivers on North Alister Street saw high water as they made their daily commute.

City workers closed down parts of the area where the streets were flooded.

There are some simple tips to driving in rainy conditions, take your time, slowing down is the only way to keep your vehicle from hydroplaning.

Be sure to turn your lights on, your headlights help other vehicles see you.

Always give other vehicles more space. When it comes to flooded roads, turn around, don't drown.





