Most Coastal Bend beaches safe from bacteria, but beware rip currents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Despite high bacteria counts detected last Wednesday in samples from some Coastal Bend waters, most Coastal Bend beaches are safe from the enterococcus bacteria, according to the Texas General Land Office.

Samples taken June 28 show high levels of the fecal bacteria near Cole Park and the south end of Bob Hall Pier, as well as medium levels near Ropes Park in Corpus Christi Bay and areas north of Bob Hall Pier, according to the GLO-run website TexasBeachWatch.com.

However, areas like J.P. Luby Surf Park, Mustang Island and Port Aransas are still in the clear with low bacteria levels.

Rip currents, on the other hand, are a threat that swimmers need to be wary of. According to officials at the Padre Island National Seashore, visitors there are being urged not to swim on Monday and Tuesday due to the risk of rip currents.

If you do get caught in a rip current, follow these tips:

Don't fight the current

Swim out of the current, then to shore

If you cannot escape, float or tread water

Call or wave for assistance

Many experts say to swim parallel to shore while letting the waves push you closer to shore.

Not planning to hit the beach this Fourth of July? Click here for a full list of Corpus Christi's Big Bang Celebration festivities!

© 2017 KIII-TV