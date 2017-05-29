Mother and daughter escape from house fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Crews are investigating the cause of a house fire that caused one woman and her daughter to evacuate. That blaze broke out at a home on Masterson Drive near Kostoryz at six.

The owner of the home says she heard a loud boom from her garage when she saw the front end of her car on fire. Crews evacuated the woman and her daughter.

The cause of the flames is unknown but authorities believe a lightning strike could be to blame.

