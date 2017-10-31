Mother, child uninjured after rolling vehicle into ditch

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A mother an her eight-month-old were involved in a rollover accident Tuesday morning, but thankfully neither were injured.

The accident happened around 7:10 a.m. Tuesday at the corner of Northwest Boulevard and County Road 73. Police said the woman was trying to pull into a corner store parking lot but cut the driveway short, causing her vehicle to roll into a ditch.

