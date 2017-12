CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A family is mourning the death of a mother who died in an early Saturday morning accident involving a drunk driver.

The is family identifying the woman as 41-year-old, Brenda Lee.

According to police the crash happened around 3 a.m. on the 3700 Block of Saratoga.

Lee was thrown from her car and pronounced dead on scene.

The passengers in her car, were the mother's two young sons.

They were taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

The other driver, a 25-year-old man who was under the influence now faces charges of intoxicated manslaughter, two counts of intoxicated assault, and accident involving injury and death.

Remember there are several options to get a free ride during the holidays including Apollo Towing services.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV