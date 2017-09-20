Mother speaks after suspect pleads not guilty to son's murder

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Wednesday 25-year-old Paris Richardson plead not guilty to the murder of 17-year-old Timothy Echols Jr. Richardson was originally indicted on murder charges on August 31st after he was located by US Marshals just outside New Orleans, Louisiana.

Richardson is accused of fatally shooting Echols Jr. as he answered the door to an apartment in the Water Apartment Homes in Flour Bluff.

Richardson's bond has been set at $1-million.

