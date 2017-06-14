Motorcycle accident shuts down JFK Causeway

FLOUR BLUFF (KIII NEWS) - The Westbound lanes of the JFK Causeway have been shut down as crews with the Corpus Christi Police department investigate a motorcycle accident.
That accident happened by Red Dot Pier just after midnight Thursday.
Traffic is being rerouted. Crews are asking drivers to find an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.
