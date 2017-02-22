Motorcycle crash sends one man to the hospital with serious injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A motorcyclist in his 20's was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after he collided with a truck near the intersection of Cimarron and Airline. Police tell us the motorcyclist was traveling north on Cimarron heading toward Airline when a red pick-up truck, also traveling north, tried to make a U-turn. Police say the truck cut in front of the motorcycle causing the rider to collide with the truck.

The cyclist was not wearing a helmet. He did suffer serious injuries. It's not known what sort of citations the driver of the truck could be facing.

