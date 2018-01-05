Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pickup near Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - One man was killed Thursday night after he crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck four miles east of Aransas Pass on Highway 188.

Authorities revealed that 26-year-old Bryce Ziba was the driver of the motorcycle and was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said the driver of a 2005 Ford pickup truck was traveling west and onto North Walker Road where Ziba struck the pickup from behind.

The driver of the truck had no injuries. Ziba was pronounced dead at the scene.

