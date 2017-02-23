Motorcyclist remains in critical condition after accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A motorcyclist involved in a major accident Wednesday evening on Cimarron near Airline is still listed in critical condition.

Police said a truck cut in front of the motorcyclist, causing a collision. The rider, who is in his mid-20s, was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious head injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

(© 2017 KIII)