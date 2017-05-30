KIII
Motorcyclist survives crash thanks to helmet

The month of May happens to be Motorcycle Awareness Month. One local man knows just how important motorcycle safety can be.

It was almost a year go that 50-year-old Paul Chapa was struck by an SUV along County Road 1069 in Aransas Pass. The accident left him with severe injuries, but he has his life thanks to a helmet. 
 
Our Bill Churchwell has a warning for others. 
 

