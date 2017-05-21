Motorcyle Awareness Ride

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to TxDot, motorcylclists are 25 times more likely than passengers in cars to be killed in an accident and five times more likely to be injured.

A group of local bikers organized a ride from Labonte Park to Hi-Ho Drive In, to raise awareness about road safety and in memory of those who have lost their lives from motorcycle accidents.

