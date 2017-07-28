Mount Carmel holding estate sale as they close their doors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The sisters of Mount Carmel Center, an assisted living facility on Alameda and Everhart, are preparing to close their doors for good after first opening their doors in 1954.

Sisters at the facility are currently holding an estate sale to cover the cost of closing down and leaving the Coastal Bend after 63 years of service to the community.

The estate sale began at 8 a.m. Friday and wrapped up at 3 p.m. If you missed out, you can still go from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. It's located at 4130 South Alameda.

