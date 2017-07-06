Mount Rushmore's Sculptor almost designed the Bayfront's Seawall

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Even if you've never been to South Dakota, you know of Mount Rushmore.
Did you know that its famous sculptor almost constructed something in the Coastal Bend?
Gutzon Borglum, a Danish-American artist, made several proposals to the City of Corpus Christi in the early 1920's to modify the Bayfront.
At no cost to the city, Borglum designed a seawall that would incorporate parks and roads as well as a giant statue of Jesus Christ.
Thanks to a twist of fate, he went on to create one of the world's most famous sculptures.
Engineers later designed the seawall the Coastal Bend sees today.
