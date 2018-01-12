Multiple fire departments battle overnight blaze in Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - Firefighters spent about five hours battling a blaze in Falfurrias overnight at a commercial structure in the 400 block of South Saint Mary's Street.

PHOTOS: Firefighters battle overnight blaze in Falfurrias

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. Friday and when firefighters from the Falfurrias Fire Department arrived at the scene and assessed the situation, they called in firefighters from the Southern Brooks, Kingsville and Kleberg fire departments.

An all clear was given at around 7 a.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV