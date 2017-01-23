Multiple grass fires break out in Coastal Bend

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Grass fires have been breaking out across the Coastal Bend over the past few days. There were nine in Kleberg County just on Sunday, and several more started up Monday in Nueces County.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson went Live from the Memory Gardens Funeral Home of FM 665 where one of those fires erupted Monday afternoon. That fire was eventually contained with no damage to the funeral home, but FM 665 had to be closed for a short time as crews responded.

Just before 3 p.m., the Robstown Fire Department races to the scene of a grass fire near about eight homes off County Roads 79 and 36, near Longoria and Trejo Streets. Neighbors were out with water hoses helping crews try to keep the flames from spreading to the homes. Annaville and Bluntzer fire departments joined in the effort.

Several acres were burned but luckily no one was injured and no homes were damaged.

Fire officials are urging everyone to be careful not to accidentaly start a grass fire by throwing cigarette butts or burning trash. Also, have a water hose nearby to take care of anything before it gets out of hand.

