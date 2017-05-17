Municipal court judge placed on leave for not being U.S. citizen

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 3News confirmed Wednesday that Municipal Court Judge Young Min Burkett was placed on unpaid administrative leave by City Council after they discovered that she is not a U.S. citizen.

Mayor Pro-Tem Lucy Rubio read the following statement to Council Tuesday following an executive session:

"The City Council has discovered that one of its municipal court judges, Young Min Burkett, does not meet the statutory requirements for status as a municipal court judge of the U.S. citizenship and status as a qualified voter. Ms. Burkett did not make any misrepresentations in seeking appointment. Instead, the City did not ask the question in the qualification process. Therefore, Ms. Burkett has been placed on unpaid leave for a period of 90 days to give her an opportunity to obtain her U.S. citizenship. The legal department has reviewed this matter and determined the past rulings of this judge are not invalidated by this status."

Stay with 3News for more information.

© 2017 KIII-TV