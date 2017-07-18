Municipal Court Judge reinstated by City Council

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Council members spent over 90-minutes Tuesday evening discussing whether or not to reinstate a Municipal Court Judge placed on administrative leave after it was discovered she was not a US Citizen.

That Judge, Young Min Burkett, has since earned her citizenship. Following a 7-to-2 vote Burkett was reinstated. Council members Lucy Rubio and Carolyn Vaughn voted against the motion.

After the meeting Burkett said she was thankful for the council's decision and eager to get back to work.

