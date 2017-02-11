KIII
Museum celebrates 150th anniversary of Chisholm Trail

Chisholm trail

Kiii Staff , KIII 11:49 PM. CST February 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm trail on Saturday.
 
The trail served as a trade route in the 1800s and helped drive thousands of heads of cattle as far as Kansas.
 
The museum had everything from a singing cowboy, arts and crafts and a look back at the special history of South Texas.
 
The trail, by the way, is named after Jessie Chisholm, a Cherokee fur trader.
 

