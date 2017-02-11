Museum celebrates 150th anniversary of Chisholm Trail

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm trail on Saturday.

The trail served as a trade route in the 1800s and helped drive thousands of heads of cattle as far as Kansas.

The museum had everything from a singing cowboy, arts and crafts and a look back at the special history of South Texas.

The trail, by the way, is named after Jessie Chisholm, a Cherokee fur trader.

