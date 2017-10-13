CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Museum of Science and History temporarily closing for water damage

The City of Corpus Christi has announced the Museum of Science and History will temporarily close it's doors to address building damage concerns.

Beginning Friday, October 13, 2017 a contractor will come in to assess water leaks from recent rain which have caused an unknown amount of damage to both the inside and outside of the museum.

The leaks were noticed after recent rain events in the Coastal Bend. Officials with the museum say the building suffered water damage both inside and outside.

Emergency repairs will begin on Monday October 16, 2017 when a crew specializing in remediation and damage recovery for museums will be coming in to make the repairs. There is no word yet on how long those repairs will take, as the full extent of the damage is unknown.

Officials say once the repairs are completed, they will announce a re-opening date.

