Museum of Science and History to host Medieval Spain Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Travel back in time to Medieval Spain with the Shire of Seawinds at the Museum of Science and History.

Visitors can watch fully armored knights battle each other while listening to a song from a minstrel as he sings you a melodic story of heroic acts of honor and glory! Kids can also transform themselves into a luxurious lord or lady of the court.

The Shire of Seawinds is a creative society dedicated to recreating pre-17th century European history and sharing it with our community. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

