Museum of Science & History closed for repairs

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Damage caused by Hurricane Harvey and recent rains have led to a temporary closure of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science & History.

Repairs began on the building Monday and officials said various water leaks from rain events have caused damage to the building both inside and out. To protect the public and employees, the museum has closed its doors while the repairs underway.

Once repairs are complete, the museum will announce a reopening date.

