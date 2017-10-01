Music, food, local vendors at Best of The Best Showcase

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - From music, food, and local restaurants and vendors it was a fun event at the American Bank Center this Sunday.

Thousands came out to enjoy the 2017 Caller-Times 2017 Best of The Best Showcase.

The event's 20th anniversary included feature appearances by actors Mackenzie Philips and Steven Baldwin.

President of The Caller-Times, Dwayne Bivona said, “It's been great interacting with all of these vendors, all of these businesses, everybody that does business, volunteers in the coastal bend.

It's been a wonderful time so far, and we've had a good time putting this on for the 20th year." Your favorite anchors from three news were also there.

