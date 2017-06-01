Music Walk of Fame set to welcome few more names

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The family fun starts Friday, June 2 at Water Street Market and runs through Sunday. Visit this link for more information.

Every year since 2004, during the first weekend in June, Water Street Market celebrates & inducts 6 new members onto the South Texas Music Walk of Fame during Water Street Market's Annual Summer Fest & Walk of Fame Weekend! This year, the event is taking place June 2nd - June 4th. We are very happy to release the full list of the 2017 inductees:

• Chris Perez

• Texas Jazz Festival

• Wanda Gregory

• Beto y Los Fairlanes

• Andrew Moore

• Al Dean & The Allstars

Handcrafted by Aloe Tile, the new stars will be placed throughout the patio at Water Street Market. The 14th Annual Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 3rd at NOON.

Other events throughout the weekend include:

Friday, June 2nd

• SouthTX Music Walk of Fame Inductee (2012) Matt Hole & the Hot Rod Gang

o Music starts at 8pm

o @ Executive Surf Club

o FREE

• Water Street Gallery’s Summer, Surf & Art Celebration

o 5:30-9pm

o @ Water Street Market

o FREE

Saturday, June 3rd

• South Texas Music Walk of Fame 2017 InductionCeremony

o NOON

o @ Water Street Market

o FREE

• Chris Perez Project LIVE

o Doors open at 7pm

o @ Executive Surf Club

o All Ages Show

o Tickets available for $15

Sunday, June 4th

• Summer Fest Sunday & Texas Jazz Festival Celebration

o 11:00am – 2:00pm

o Jazz Brunch at The Oyster Bar & Water Street Seafood Company

o Patio Jazz Jams at the Executive Surf Club

