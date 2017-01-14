NAACP holds their annual banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi’s NAACP chapter held their 47th annual banquet Saturday night.

NAACP holds one banquet every year to help fund all their acts of kindness.

San Antonio’s Mayor Ivy Taylor was this years keynote speaker.

Organizers are hoping to help continue spreading a message of love and diversity.

The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest non-partisan civil rights organization.

