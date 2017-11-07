NAACP host meet and greet for two Coastal Bend Presidents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The NAACP hosted a meet and greet with two Presidents/CEO Tuesday night at the Oveal Williams Senior Center.

Individuals had the chance to meet President/CEO Dr. Kelly Quintanilla of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and President/CEO Cleofas "Cleo" Rodriguez Jr. of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

The event was free to the public.

