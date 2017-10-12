NAACP hosts town hall for residents recovering from Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - NAACP invited FEMA to host a town hall meeting Thursday.

The Red Cross and Small Business Association was also on hand.

Their goal was to inform residents on how to properly register for assistance.

Organizers said a common mistake is not properly filling out paperwork.

More than 200 residents showed up for the meeting.

NAACP president Terry Mills said they wanted to make sure residents had every chance to get crystal clear information.

Organizers said to be sure to make sure all details are correct when applying for assistance.

