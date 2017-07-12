NAACP invites you to meet with Coastal Bend's newest leaders
The meet and greet will kick off July 13th at 6pm at the O. Veal Williams Center located at 1414 Martin Luther King Dr. Welcome Corpus Christi's newest leaders and while enjoying entertainment and BBQ!
