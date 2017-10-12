NAACP joins FEMA for meeting to help those in need

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A special meeting with FEMA happened Thursday night at Del Mar College's Economic Development Center on Staples Street.

The meeting was a partnership between the NAACP and FEMA to help individuals who have received a denial letter and are in need of assistance.

FEMA encourages people who have not applied to do so by Oct. 24. You can call the NAACP at 361-548-9489 for more information.

