CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Terry Mills, president of the local NAACP, says many residents still have questions about filing claims and how to respond if you receive a denial letter. The next townhall meeting is be at Del Mar College's Economic Development Center Thursday, October 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 361-548-9489 for more information.

© 2017 KIII-TV