Name a cochroach after your valentine

NEW YORK, NY -- A zoo in New York wants you to think outside the box when it comes to gift giving for Valentine's Day.
The Bronx Zoo has kicked off its annual Name-A-Roach event.
For a few weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, zoo-goers and anyone else interested can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of someone they love.
According to the zoo herpetologist, nothing says "I love you" like naming a roach.
For a $10 donation, you can download a certificate from the zoo's website featuring the name chosen for the cockroach. For $35, you can receive a cockroach stuffed animal or a box of chocolates. You can get both for $50.
You must place your order by Feb. 1.
The proceeds go towards the Wildlife Conservation Society.
ktrk
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs