Name a cochroach after your valentine

NEW YORK, NY -- A zoo in New York wants you to think outside the box when it comes to gift giving for Valentine's Day.

The Bronx Zoo has kicked off its annual Name-A-Roach event.

For a few weeks leading up to Valentine's Day, zoo-goers and anyone else interested can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach in honor of someone they love.

According to the zoo herpetologist, nothing says "I love you" like naming a roach.

For a $10 donation, you can download a certificate from the zoo's website featuring the name chosen for the cockroach. For $35, you can receive a cockroach stuffed animal or a box of chocolates. You can get both for $50.

You must place your order by Feb. 1.

The proceeds go towards the Wildlife Conservation Society.

