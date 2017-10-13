CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi celebrated the U.S. Navy's 242nd birthday Friday morning.

Approximately 70 NJROTC students from Moody High School attended the event.

Demonstrations were provided by Security's Military Working Dog handlers, Fire & Emergency Services, and Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi.

PHOTOS: NAS-CC celebrates U.S. Navy's 242nd birthday

