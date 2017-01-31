KIII
NAS-CC goes through terrorism drill in Operation Citadel Shield

Security officers and other military personnel at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi took part in a major exercise Tuesday called Operation Citadel Shield.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:00 PM. CST January 31, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Security officers and other military personnel at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi took part in a major exercise Tuesday called Operation Citadel Shield.
 
It is a two-week event that involves U.S. Naval facilities all around the world. Tuesday's scenario focused on the entry gates -- a driver who was ostensibly being held hostage and forced to run his vehicle through the gates.
 
Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney looked into the training scenario and came back with the details.

