NAS-CC pilot in training strikes deer during touch-and-go flight

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A student pilot from Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi was doing tough-and-go flights at Alice International Airport Wednesday when the plane struck a deer, according to the Alice Echo News Journal.

It happened around 7 p.m.

The aircraft, a T-44 Pegasus VT35, received damage to the front propeller of the plane. Neither the student pilot or the instructor were injured. Alice Echo News Journal said debris was scattered for about 80 yards, and that County Judge Pete Trevino, Jr. said the incident highlights the importance of having fences around the airport.

NAS-CC officials said a mishap investigation is underway in order to see what happened to cause the accident.

Photos courtesy Alice Echo News Journal

(© 2017 KIII)