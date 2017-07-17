NAS Corpus Christi Commanding Officer is set to retire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In the next several months the USS Lexington Museum will have a new Executive Director at the helm. It turns out that man is Captain Steve Banta who will retire soon after spending the last two years as the Commanding Officer at NAS Corpus Christi.

Rocco Montesano, the current Executive Director, who's been there at the Lex since the beginning, is said to be battling serious health issues. He will stay at the lex as long as he can.

Our Michael Gibson spoke to Capt. Banta about his time at NAS Corpus Christi.

