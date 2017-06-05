KIII
Close

NAS Kingsville celebrates 75-years

Naval Air Station Kingsville is gearing up for their 75th anniversary later this month. This celebration has been over a year in the making.

KIII STAFF , KIII 11:05 PM. CDT June 05, 2017

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Naval Air Station Kingsville is gearing up for their 75th anniversary later this month. This celebration has been over a year in the making. 
 
Our Taylor Alanis has the story. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories