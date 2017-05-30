National Career Fairs holding hiring event in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - National Career Fairs is hosting an event for Coastal Bend job seekers on June 8 at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel. The event will provide hundreds of job opportunities and is free and open to the public.

Employers scheduled to participate in the job fair include MB Holdings Inc., New York Life, Texas Army National Guard, Oklahoma College of Construction and Just Energy/JE Solar.

You can register for the event online by clicking here. For more information, call 877-561-5627 or send an email to contact@ncfairs.com.

