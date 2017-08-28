KIII
National Guard goes door-to-door in Rockport

The National Guard has made it to Rockport, one of the hardest hit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Michael Gibson, KIII 12:19 PM. CDT August 28, 2017

ROCKPORT, Texas -- Hurricane Harvey left some of its most significant damage in Rockport -- it's also where the storm turned deadly.

One person died in a house fire. It could be some time before authorities are able to confirm the person's identity as they have yet to find identification and the body is burned beyond recognition. 

It could be a month before power and other utilities are restored.

