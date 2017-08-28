National Guard hands out MREs, water to Aransas Pass residents

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Governor Greg Abbott said he is deploying all of the Texas National Guard to devastated areas along the Coastal Bend. That's roughly 12,000 troops to aid in the recovery and relief efforts.

On Monday, the 124th Cavalry set up post in heavily devastated Aransas Pass to hand out donations. Cars lined up at a dollar store in the 700 block of South Commercial Street in Aransas Pass as the National Guardsmen who are putting meals and water on the hands of those who have none.

"If you're here for any amount of time and you speak to any people around here, it's pretty obvious how much devastation there is and how much aid is definitely required down here," National Guardsman Sean Morris said.

"We've got plenty of water from flushing toilets, we'd go dip it with buckets, but, it will be nice to wash some dishes," resident Jeff Nibert said.

The effort goes a long way for Loretta O'Donnell, who drove a long way from New Mexico to be with her Aransas Pass family.

"It means that my kids get a warm meal and have something in their stomach to get through one more day," O'Donnell said.

Everyone that pulled up had a reason for ending up there. All lost water or power, some lost a business, others their roof.

"Got in from the Valley last night to find out that our house is gone," Judy Arzola said.

However, none that 3News spoke with so far have lost their hope.

"I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful I'm here, talking to you," Abraham Perez said. "I'm grateful!"

75-year-old Abraham Perez suffers from diabetes and said he is finally getting a warm meal after just having one in three days. He lost his truck and the roof of his home to the storm. Even so, he believes better days will come.

"Tomorrow will be a new day," Perez said. "Tomorrow things will change."

It's that light of hope the Guardsmen wish to give as people of Aransas Pass brave through Day 4 since Harvey.

The meals were not limited to the people of Aransas Pass. Everyone in need was given something. The National Guard said six loaded semi-trucks are their way to continue serving people.

