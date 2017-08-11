National Guard tears down troubled homes in Robstown

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - The Texas National Guard was back in Robstown Friday continuing their work to take down some dilapidated houses.

They were on Avenue F Street Friday targeting abandoned homes that had become a magnet for drug and prostitution activity.

A kick-off event was held Friday so City leaders could get an update on the project.

"We do this at no charge to the property owner," Texas Army Major Travis Urbanek said. "Help revitialize this community."

Robstown officials said the National Guard plans to take down about 30 more structures around town over the next few weeks.

