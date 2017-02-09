National Pizza Day deals & freebies

Today is Thursday, February 9, 2017 also known as National Pizza Day!



To be completely honest, we were hoping to be blown away by incomparable bargains today but the deals are far more exciting on National Pi Day which is March 14th.



We're not sure why the assortment is lackluster today but pizza chains and retailers don't appear as hungry for attention following some record Super Bowl pizza delivery sales.



Either way, we're here to help and you'll find the best sales available at the time this article was written.



Top 5 National Pizza Day Deals:



1) 40% Off At Papa John's Pizza. Use code 40PIZZA online and this reduction can be used more than once until March 5, 2017.



2) Domino's Pizza: Large three topping pizzas are $7.99 today.



3) Pizza Hut At 30% Off: There is a catch! You need to order through the Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap or Echo Dot. If you have an Alexa-enabled device, simply ask Alexa to order you a pizza until February 17th and you'll score a 30% discount.



4) Little Caesar's $5 Large Pizzas: Check out the five items for $5 menu and you'll see some great offerings for a limited time.



5) FREE Pizza at Pilot Flying J: If you find yourself near one of these locations, you'll score a free slice of pizza with this coupon until Sunday February 12th.



Happy Savings!

