National Precription Drug Take Back Day, Oct. 28

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Are you looking to get rid of expired medication? Are your cabinets filled with bottles of dangerous prescription pills? The Corpus Christi Police Department is helping the Coastal Bend with that on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The event focuses around getting the community to dispose of any expired prescriptions they may have in their possesion. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. The Kiii-TV studios will be one of the many locations that residents can go to disposing of any prescription medication.
Residents can get a head start and drop off their expired medications Oct. 25 at the Corpus Christi Army Depot at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi. On the event's official Oct. 28 date, the following locations will be accepting expired prescriptions:
Del Mar College
101 Baldwin Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404
Corpus Christi Fire Station 7
3722 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411
Corpus Christi Fire Station 14
5901 S. Staples Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78413
Corpus Christi Fire Station 13 (Flour Bluff)
1802 Waldron Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78418
KIII TV Station
5002 SPID, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411
Alice PD
415 E. Main, Alice, Texas 78332
Kingsville Chamber of Commerce
635 E. King Ave, Kingsville, Texas 78363
