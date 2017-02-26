National Seashore ignites grass for controlled burn

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS)NATIONAL SEASH - A controlled burn began at the National Seashore on Padre Island Sunday.

The park set the blaze to several miles of grass to, ironically, keep the park safe from future fires.

The burn will go on for 4 to 5 days while firefighters work their way up from the north end of the park to the south end.

If you plan on visiting the park in the next week, be prepared for some delays and temporary road closures.

