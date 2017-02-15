Natural gas line explosion near Refugio

REFUGIO (KIII NEWS) - Residents in Refugio and surrounding areas woke up to a loud noise and their homes shaking early Wednesday morning.

State Troopers confirm that a natural gas pipeline exploded just before midnight Wednesday, rattling homes up to 60 miles away. Troopers received reports of a big explosion between Corpus Christi and Victoria off of 427 FM Rd 774.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered. At this time it has not been confirmed which company the gas line belonged to.

The red glow in the sky from the explosion and fire could be seen as far as 160 miles away in Katy, and in Waller County which is in North of Houston.

The investigation is on going.

KIII