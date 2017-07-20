Naval air station Corpus Christi holds change of command ceremony

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Naval air station Corpus Christi held a change of command ceremony on Thursday.

Captain Steve Banta turned over the helm to Captain Philip Brock ceremony at the air station's Wings Auditorium.

In June 2014, Captain Banta assumed command of NAS-CC. The air station provides service and material to support operations of aviation facilities and units of the Naval Air Training Command.

Since at the helm, Banta has made improvements in efficiency, infrastructure and program management.

Captain Brock reports to Corpus Christi from the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations.

Brock is a native of Ellington, Connecticut and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering from Norwich University.



His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, three Navy Achievement Medals and various other unit awards.

Banta will retire from the U.S. Navy during a July 21 ceremony.

The Banta family plans to remain in Corpus Christi, Captain Banta has been selected as the eventual replacement of the Executive Director of the USS Lexington.

© 2017 KIII-TV